IMRF partners with Symphony Technology Group and Parthenon Capital

The US public pension has backed two buyouts funds.

Name: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

HQ: Oak Brook, US

AUM: $47.9 billion

Allocation to alternative investments: 10.6%

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has committed a total of $100 million across two buyout funds.

The pension fund has invested $50 million into Symphony Technology Group‘s STG VII and Parthenon Investors VII, according to a recent press release from the firm.

Both funds will invest into the TMT sector in North America. Parthenon Investors VII, however, will also be investing into the healthcare, business and financial services sector.

IMRF’s private equity portfolio is housed within its 10.6 percent alternative investments portfolio. As of December 2022, it is valued at $5.08 billion. As illustrated below, the pension’s recent private equity commitments have focused on North American vehicles with buyout or growth equity capital returns.

