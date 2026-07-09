Investor Intentions: Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance and Prevention Fund seeks domestic blind PE/VC funds for 2026
The Korean government related investment organization seeks to commit 270bn won to domestic blind funds.
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The Korean government related investment organization seeks to commit 270bn won to domestic blind funds.
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