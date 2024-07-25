Japan’s newest buyout shop eyes 2025 fund launch
Session Private Equity was launched in July by Hiroaki Wakashita, a former Tokyo-based partner at Orchestra Private Equity and 15-year veteran of The Riverside Company.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Session Private Equity was launched in July by Hiroaki Wakashita, a former Tokyo-based partner at Orchestra Private Equity and 15-year veteran of The Riverside Company.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination