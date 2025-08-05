KKR returns to market with latest APAC flagship
The firm's last regional flagship – the 2021-vintage KKR Asian Fund IV – is the largest pan-Asian buyout fund to date.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The firm's last regional flagship – the 2021-vintage KKR Asian Fund IV – is the largest pan-Asian buyout fund to date.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination