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KKR’s Alisa Wood: PE isn’t worth it if you can’t access top GPs

Private equity's traditional return drivers are becoming harder to rely on, according to KKR and Blackstone executives speaking at the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit.

ByBrett Johnson
21 October 20263 mins read
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