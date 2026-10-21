KKR’s Alisa Wood: PE isn’t worth it if you can’t access top GPs
Private equity's traditional return drivers are becoming harder to rely on, according to KKR and Blackstone executives speaking at the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit.
Private equity's traditional return drivers are becoming harder to rely on, according to KKR and Blackstone executives speaking at the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit.
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