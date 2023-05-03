Korea’s GEPS seeks buyout/growth managers

The South Korea-based public pension aims to commit $120m to two or three managers.

Institution: Government Employees Pension Service (GEPS)

Headquarters: Jeju-do, South Korea

AUM: 6.28 trillion won ($4.69 billion; €4.25 billion)

Allocation to alternatives: 34.91%

Government Employees Pension Service (GEPS) has issued a request for proposals from global private equity fund managers with buyout or growth strategy.

The firm aims to commit $120 million to two or three managers. Their funds should allocate at least 80 percent to North America and/or Europe, while funds that allocate over 80 percent to a single sector will be excluded. The funds will have a target size of at least $4 billion at final close, and the firms should have run their business for least 15 full years.

The submission deadline is 17 May with a decision put forth to the investment committee in July 2023.

