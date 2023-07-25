Share A- A+ 100%

One could be forgiven for assuming it takes years to establish a multifamily office with ultra-high-net-worth clients spanning multiple regions and with enough assets under management to make a substantial push into alternatives. The process appears to have been much shorter for Singapore’s Farro Capital.

After a soft launch in late 2022, the wealth management platform officially opened for business in March this year and has already accumulated over $1 billion of assets under management from clients across Southeast Asia, Japan, India and the US.

Clients aside, Farro Capital is also reporting sizeable, and growing, interest from potential new GP relationships.

“People realise how valuable family offices are as an investor,” co-founder and chief executive Hemant Tucker tells Private Equity International. “Even though the GP will not accept individual tickets from one family… they look at Farro’s [family investor] relationships and because of that they get access to a lot of families.”

The group’s rapid growth is likely driven both by increasing sophistication among ultra-high-net-worth investors, as well as the possibility of enhanced access to private markets. With many institutional investors limited by tight allocation targets and annual budgets, family investors might be seen as “the last men standing”, Tucker adds. GPs are opening new doors to family and individual investors by allowing smaller ticket sizes in the hopes of building lucrative long-term relationships.

Farro’s staff pedigree may also play a role. Tucker spent 23 years in private banking, including most recently as managing director; market head for global South Asia & Middle East; and segment head for technopreneurs at Bank of Singapore. Prior to that, he was global head of non-resident Indians at Barclays Wealth Management.

Fellow co-founders Rajiv Garg and Uthpal Rao were also previously at Bank of Singapore; Manish Tibrewal spent 18 years at the Tolaram family office, including most recently as chief executive; and Mahesh Kumar was a tax partner at Withers Worldwide.

Serving the families

Farro serves billionaires, wealthy families and unicorn founders by providing customised mandates targeted to each client’s investment goals, with an option to access its discretionary mandate. The latter has a 30 percent allocation to alternatives.

As a multifamily office, Farro commits between $1 million to $5 million per opportunity. Within private equity, Farro allocates to early- and mid-stage healthcare funds, deep-tech and AI, as well as secondary buyout strategies. The group is still on the lookout for new GP relationships to diversify its pool of managers and strategies; healthcare and secondaries are strong themes for Farro, as the team believes valuations in the general tech space remain elevated despite market fluctuations.

When it comes to investing, co-founder Tibrewal says scalability and diversification are key to a balanced portfolio. “By scalability it means that there should be a fine balance between breadth and depth. Alternatives is a very important priority for us because we are looking at an endowment-like structure investing, we don’t have to worry about the day-to-day fluctuation of the assets because they are not marked on a daily basis.”

Tucker adds that its clients are seeking future wealth creation and growth rather than immediate gains. “We want to make sure we are not designing a portfolio from a broker point of view that we want to churn a certain number of returns, but we want to create a portfolio which has a long-term return.”

Getting sophisticated

Farro takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach to GP selection, Tucker says. In other words, first identifying secular themes and then performing due diligence at the manager level. “We’ve got buckets of themes which is top-down, which we believe would play out in every market cycle. On each of those themes we do a bottom-up of [the GP’s] leadership in that space, how are they doing the management, and then the selection comes in.”

Rather than only following blue-chip managers, Tibrewal notes that the key is to identify suitable strategies and managers that align with Farro’s clients. “We do not want to be exposed to just Blackstone real estate, for example, because we have seen that in a lot of private banks: their exposure is either skewed towards one private equity manager or towards one asset class in PE. We try to avoid that. We try to give a diversified portfolio on the private equity side. We are also not afraid to take active bets where we have a good look through into the manager of a GP.”

Family investors are using today’s challenging fundraising environment – one in which there are fewer funds being closed – as a learning opportunity, with lengthened fundraising periods enabling them to perform more thoughtful due diligence before committing. “I think in good markets, a lot of mis-selling has happened to family offices, especially the ones that are not sophisticated,” says Tibrewal. “It’s about educating the clients; we try to have a conversation with them and what matters at the end of the day is the net returns you’re generating.”

Geographical advantage?

Hong Kong and Singapore have long competed to be recognised as Asia’s international finance hub, with the latter making substantial efforts in recent years to lure both family offices and investment firms alike. Some China-based ultra-high-net-worth individuals have begun establishing family offices in Singapore, or joining multifamily offices there, in the hopes of securing greater access to US-based GPs than they might at home.

Farro thinks the influx of family office clients is mostly pushed by the country’s structural advantages and incentives. “A lot of mainland Chinese families come to Singapore in a big wave and not only setting up single-family offices, but also working with family offices like us for managing their wealth, where normally they are [setting up] in Hong Kong,” says Tibrewal. “Singapore is viewed as this more neutral… international base within this… polarisation between China and the US.”

Singapore’s incentives might also attract wealthy individuals across the globe, Tibrewal says. “I don’t think it’s just the Chinese families: we are dealing with families who historically had trust structures in Europe and now they are creating a parallel trust structure in Singapore.”

Though Farro has been staffing up in Singapore of late – recent hires include fellow Bank of Singapore alums Manoj Samtani, who joined as executive director in July, and Ivy Chen, who joined in May as director of client relations – the platform is open to the idea of setting up shop in Hong Kong, depending on clients’ needs.

“It’s not about Singapore versus Hong Kong versus Dubai versus UK versus Switzerland,” says Tucker. “You need to set up a team in the best jurisdiction to target those kinds of deals, if they’re very focused on China deals or Southeast Asia or global deals. Each jurisdiction has their own strength in terms of meeting these objectives.”