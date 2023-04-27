New Jersey DOI unveils new PE commitments

The US public pension has committed $425m to private equity.

Institution: New Jersey Division of Investment

Headquarters: Trenton, US

AUM: $ 87.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.3%

The New Jersey Division of Investment has unveiled two new commitments to private equity in its 26 April board meeting.

The public pension fund revealed that €250 ($275) million was committed to CVC Capital Partners IX. The buyout fund makes diversified investments in North America and Europe.

On top of this a $150 million commitment was made to American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII. This was the first mention of the new vehicle offered by American Industrial Partners after VII successfully raised $3 billion.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.