The pension approved several new commitments in its March 28 board meeting.

Institution: New Mexico State Investment Council

Headquarters: Santa Fe, US

AUM: $42.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8.67%

NMSIC approved several new commitments to private equity funds during their March 28 board meeting. These include $300 million to Ares Pathfinder Fund II, $62.5 million to Lux Ventures VIII, $20 million to Goodwater Capital V and $5 million to Goodwater Infinity III.

NMSIC has allocated 8.67 percent to private equity as of January 31. Alternative investments constitute 18 percent of the institution’s entire portfolio.

