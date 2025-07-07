Phoenix plots £1bn PE push in private markets buildout
The UK's biggest life and pensions provider has awarded two PE mandates for its DC default fund, head of private markets Cecile Retaureau tells PEI.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The UK's biggest life and pensions provider has awarded two PE mandates for its DC default fund, head of private markets Cecile Retaureau tells PEI.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination