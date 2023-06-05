PODCAST: How private equity is pivoting amid macro disruption

EY’s Bridget Walsh explains how GPs are refining their value-creation strategies and repositioning themselves towards emerging opportunities in a dislocated market.



High inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and the threat of a recession are just some of the macroeconomic challenges facing GPs and their portfolio companies right now. But private equity firms are well versed at finding opportunities amid uncertainty, and the current market is no exception.

In this episode of Spotlight, Private Equity International sits down with Bridget Walsh, global private equity leader at EY, to discuss how this environment is impacting GPs’ approaches to dealmaking and value creation.

Walsh also explores ways managers are targeting opportunities that have emerged from recent dislocation and tapping into longer-term trends in the industry, such as the growth of the secondaries market.

