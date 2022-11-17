Qualitas Equity raises €1.1bn for fifth flagship fund

The Madrid-based private equity firm is targeting renewable energy assets in Europe.

Fund name: Q-Energy V

Amount raised: €1.1 billion

Target size: €1.6 billion

Stage of fundraising: First close

First close date: November 2022

Predecessor fund: Q-Energy IV

Qualitas Equity has held a first close on €1.1 billion for its latest flagship fund Q-Energy V, which is targeting €1.6 billion.

In June 2021, the Madrid-based private equity firm held a final close for Q-Energy IV on €1.1 billion, surpassing its target size of €800 million.

Fund V is primarily focused on furthering renewable technology across Europe. The firm has expressed great interest in investing into Germany’s wind turbine system and sustainable battery technology in the UK, Spain, Italy and Poland.

Qualitas Equity, founded in 2003, specialises in investments in private equity, real assets and private credit across the globe.