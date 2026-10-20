Retiring SBCERA CIO leaves income-focused private markets playbook for successor
Donald Pierce ushered in an income focus and a preference for early distribution PE strategies that is expected to continue to guide the pension system.
Donald Pierce ushered in an income focus and a preference for early distribution PE strategies that is expected to continue to guide the pension system.
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