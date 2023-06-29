Side Letter: China’s distressed transition; fundraising’s bottom; impact’s top three sectors

China’s transition

PEI Group Hong Kong bureau chief Alex Lynn has been getting the lowdown from market participants across Korea and Japan this week and is wrapping up his reporting from the latter today, where delegates at affiliate title Private Debt Investor‘s Tokyo Forum heard that China has gone from a growth story to a special situations story. That was the view of Edwin Wong, head of Asia at Ares Management, speaking on a pan-Asia panel at the Forum this morning. Wong’s comments come as private markets investment in China wanes due to regulatory uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. “You’re not getting paid for that risk,” Wong said. This view was echoed by fellow panellist Susan Lee, head of Asia hedge fund and private credit investment due diligence at research firm Albourne Partners, who noted that the firm hadn’t seen private debt investments in China since early last year.

India is seen by some as a potential alternative to China’s debt market. Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer for debt at India’s Kotak Investment Advisors and another panellist, said a rising number of international GPs were becoming active in Indian private debt of late. The firm, which serves as the investment arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, held a $1.25 billion first close on its Strategic Situations Fund II in March, per a statement. The fund launched in January last year with a $1.6 billion target.

Calling the bottom

Side Letter has been reporting on spots of data suggesting the market’s fundraising woes may have flattened out, including last week’s report from Rede Partners. Data from Equistone Partners Europe and Nottingham University Business School’s Centre for Private Equity and MBO Research today provides further evidence this could be the case, at least as far as European buyouts are concerned. Exit value in the region in the first half of the year was €46.4 billion, while capital invested via buyouts over the same period was €33.2 billion. This suggests a net outflow of capital via distributions to LPs – something that should “go some way to reinvigorating what has been up until now a congested fundraising environment”, the report said. Also of note:

Germany was the largest market by value with €5.6 billion invested across 39 buyout deals, followed by the UK with €5 billion across 59 transactions and France in third place with €4.7 billion across 42 deals.

The €33.2 billion recorded was the lowest half-year period in a decade, outside of early pandemic lockdown period.

Impact’s top three

Energy, financial services (excluding microfinance) and healthcare are the top three most prominent sectors where impact investors have allocated their capital, according to data from the Global Impact Investing Network, released this week. GIIN has published two substantial papers, one covering the demographics of the impact investing universe, and the other covering allocations, asset classes and performance. The reports are based on survey responses from 308 investors and give a comprehensive picture of the current state of impact.

Also of note: the majority of investors surveyed by GIIN are not expecting any ‘trade-off’ in financial performance for impact investments, with 74 percent saying they expect risk-adjusted market-rate returns. Private debt and private equity account for nearly half (48 percent) of the capital allocated to impact investments.

