Side Letter: Future Fund’s Carlyle hire; China’s buyout boom; BlackRock’s LP survey

Crossing the (Carl)aisle

There have been a fair few examples in recent years of senior LPs crossing the aisle to a GP – the opposite move is a little less common. Future Fund Management Agency, the organisation managing Australia’s eponymous sovereign wealth fund, has today appointed David Bluff, a former partner and managing director at Carlyle Group, as its head of private equity.

Bluff spent more than 14 years with Carlyle, where he was head of Australia and New Zealand. He will report to Alicia Gregory, who has been acting PE head since her promotion to deputy CIO in 2021. Bluff is joined in the PE team by director Sarah Azzi, who was previously an investment director at Anacacia Capital, and before that a member of Mercer’s private markets team.

Unlike its superfund compatriots, which tend to have single-digit allocations, Future Fund is Australia’s most bullish PE investor, according to PEI’s Global Investor 100. As of December, the institution had a 16.9 percent exposure to PE, representing A$33.2 billion ($22.3 billon; €20.4 billion). With such a large portfolio, the newly installed Bluff will have his work cut out – not least because he joins at a critical time for asset owners and their GPs.

“We think there will be a shakeout that’s already started between well-credentialled, highly capable managers who have… demonstrated [the] ability to add value through their skill and have done that for some time and through cycles, and newer managers quite often who have really been sailing with the wind at their back,” chief executive Raphael Arndt said during an August media briefing. “And we’re very focused on the quality of our portfolios and ensuring that we continue to have access to the best managers in the world.”

Hearty appetites

BlackRock on Tuesday published the results of its inaugural Global Private Markets Survey, which surveyed capital allocators representing $15 trillion of AUM and $3.2 trillion in the private markets. Here are some of the most interesting findings:

Respondents’ average portfolio allocation to private markets is 24 percent. More than 70 percent of investors plan to raise their allocations to PE this year, with 43 percent doing so to a significant degree.

In PE, the biggest opportunities are expected to be found in mature companies, followed by VC and secondaries.

It’s a mixed picture for private credit, with 30 percent of respondents planning to cut their allocations to the asset class – 23 percent doing so significantly – and more than half planning to increase their exposure. APAC investors are the most bullish.

Though income generation is the most important factor driving private markets allocations, 43 percent said ESG was a key driver. Only 16 percent said lower volatility was a factor.

Nearly half (49 percent) said illiquidity was the main barrier to private markets allocations.

They did the math