Side Letter: GPIF’s PE performance proposals; Houston’s PE lift-off; China’s secondaries spike

The world's largest pension fund reckons there's a better way to measure private equity performance relative to traditional assets. Plus: Houston Firefighters' PE allocation stands at one-third of total assets; and secondaries buyers are urging caution in China.

Just happened

Performance, revisited

It’s no secret that limited partners would prefer more transparency around private equity fund performance metrics. A recent working paper published by Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension and an increasingly significant participant in PE, aims to deliver just that.

Researchers Koichi Miyazaki and Kazuhiro Shimada propose in the study a different means through which to measure performance in PE funds and other alternative assets, such as infrastructure and real estate, called the Spread-Based Direct Alpha methodology. Miyazaki and Shimada suggest that conventional indicators such as internal rate of return for PE and time-weighted rates of return for stocks are not suitable for comparing the performance of PE funds with traditional assets.

The proposed SBDA method looks at PE fund performance in two parts: a beta portion reflecting market performance, and an alpha portion solely reflecting the investment skill of the fund. If you’re keen to dive into the methodology, you can do so here.

GPIF is not the first LP to express frustration with existing methods of measuring PE’s outperformance relative to traditional assets. Private Equity International previously explored the various means through which certain metrics (including IRR) can be ‘gamed’ in our 2019 mini-series, Numbers That Lie. With a whole host of new metrics cropping up in the interim – the world of impact investing, sustainability and ESG alone have probably contributed half a dozen – it may be time to revisit the issue of how PE is measured. Got any numerical bugbears? Let us know here.

Houston, we have lift off

Unlike some of their endowment and foundation peers, it’s probably safe to say that a good number of US public pensions would feel alarm at the idea of a third of their portfolio being held in PE. Houston Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund appears to be an exception. The $5.1 billion institution made more than $600 million in PE commitments in FY 2023, bringing its allocation to 33 percent, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).

Houston Firefighters’ allocates more to PE than it does to any other strategy, with just 27 percent directed towards domestic and international equity. The system has a target range of between 10 percent and 37 percent to PE. Its outsized allocation comes despite taking steps to balance its PE exposure last year, when the pension’s board approved plans to sell up to $375 million of its PE portfolio, largely comprising mid-market fund stakes.

Caution needed

Secondaries buyers have highlighted the need to tread carefully when assessing China’s growing number of PE opportunities, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). Speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association’s China Private Equity Summit on Tuesday, Frédéric Azemard, managing partner of Hong Kong-headquartered TR Capital, told delegates that the level of secondaries opportunities in China was “probably the highest we’ve all seen”.

He added that a disconnect between the perception of China risk and the reality among those outside China presented a “real opportunity” for secondaries buyers, with “very few” investors from Europe and the US now active in the market. “A lot of the deals are proprietary and you have way less people looking at these transactions. And at the same time, it’s true you need to be quite cautious on the type of deals you do and how you do them.”

Azemard said TR considers three factors when assessing China transactions: whether they are in industries sensitive to regulatory uncertainty; whether the underlying businesses are able to grow if US-Sino relations deteriorate further; and whether the valuations are sensible.

Mingchen Xia, a managing director and co-head of Asia investments at Hamilton Lane, added that the bar for China deals is now higher. “The dealflow continues to be pretty strong, although we have the actionable, non-actionable issue,” Xia said. “We are much more cautious on the venture growth stuff because the exit of those assets will be heavily relying on the IPO market, which is kind of closed or very slow. But on the other hand, we’re trying to do more… control or buyout-orientated deals or assets where you have less issues.”

Essentials

Finnfund’s financials

Finnish development finance institution Finnfund exceeded its investment target last year, per its latest annual report. The DFI deployed €246 million across 28 new investments last year, exceeding its target of €230 million and 22 projects. Investments were mainly in renewable energy, sustainable forestry, sustainable agriculture, financial institutions and digital infrastructure and solutions.

Three-quarters of investments were in lower-middle-income countries, with Africa accounting for more than half of its total deal value to date. The company’s investment portfolio grew from €780 million to €810 million as of end-2022, and its total investments, commitments and investment decisions totalled about €1.22 billion. To date, it has backed funds managed by AfricInvest, Nigeria’s Synergy Capital Partners and SEAF, PEI data shows.

Finnfund’s near-term strategic goals include doubling its total impact by 2025, growing private capital investments to 50 percent of its holdings, and maintaining a carbon-negative portfolio.

