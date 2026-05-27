PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: IR infusion
In today's edition, How to get the most out of your IR department; Japan's top PE investor enjoys record realisations; A European GP seeks to raise its largest fund yet.
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In today's edition, How to get the most out of your IR department; Japan's top PE investor enjoys record realisations; A European GP seeks to raise its largest fund yet.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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