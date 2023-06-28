Side Letter: NYSTRS’ $6bn sell-off; OTPP’s Asia boss; KKR’s ESG priorities

Just happened
A lesson from NYSTRS
Side Letter caught up this week with a veteran banker who advises LPs on private fund portfolio disposals. According to the banker, 50 LPs have driven half of the total secondaries market’s deal volume over the last decade via repeated sales. In other words, a core group of institutional investors are systematically utilising the secondaries market as a liquidity provider for portfolio management or other reasons.
One of these LPs is New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, which is looking to sell a bundle of private fund interests worth around $6 billion, as our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). NYSTRS previously sold a portfolio in 2021-22 that was valued at about $2.6 billion and another in 2019.
In NYSTRS’ case, the pension wants to rebalance its portfolios and relieve overexposure to private equity, Buyouts noted. Others may consider sales to free up cash for re-ups, or to cut back on certain geographic regions. Whatever the reason, if more LPs decide to become repeat sellers, the secondaries market could be in for a sizeable growth spurt in the years ahead.
Regulation watch
This year is proving significant for private funds reform in the US. So much so that keeping track of what’s expected to happen, and when, can prove a little challenging. Fortunately, our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch have been keeping tabs on this year’s regulatory calendar and have compiled this handy guide (registration required). Here are the most relevant events for our readers:
- Regulation D and Form D amendments (October 2023). The proposed amendments being considered include updates to the “accredited investor” definition.
- Prohibition of conflicted practices for investment advisers that use certain technologies (October 2023). Potential proposed rules would address investment adviser conflicts “in the use of predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and similar technologies in connection with certain investor interactions”.
- Fund fee disclosure and reform (April 2024). Proposed changes to regulatory requirements relating to registered investment companies’ fees and fee disclosure are contemplated.
Private fund sponsors have been no stranger to the Commission’s rulemaking efforts of late with the recent adoption of amendments to Form PF. The documentation of compliance reviews now moves front and centre for October. The adoption of proposed Advisers Act rules to address lack of transparency, conflicts of interest and certain other matters involving sponsors are projected to be discussed in autumn. Rules related to SPACs also will be considered within the same timeframe.
ESG has generated a great deal of attention after the SEC proposed enhanced disclosures by sponsors and investment companies about their ESG practices in what the Commission characterises as an “evolving area of the asset management industry”. Commissioners will debate in October rules aimed at facilitating “enhanced disclosure of ESG issues to clients and shareholders”. Debate among the SEC commissioners on all the rules reflected on the agenda should prove intriguing as there is some disagreement among them on many of the issues.
Crane’s lift
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has named Bruce Crane head of Asia-Pacific, succeeding Hong Kong-based Ben Chan who retired this month, per a statement. Crane joined OTPP’s Singapore office in 2020 to lead the infrastructure and natural resources portfolio in Asia. Crane’s promotion comes after Private Equity International broke the news of a major APAC leadership overhaul, with former senior managing director Raju Ruparelia also leaving the organisation for other opportunities.
It is understood that the recent departures of Chan and Ruparelia are unrelated to OTPP’s recent shut down of its Asia-Pacific equity investment team in Hong Kong. According to its latest annual report, the institution made nine hires in APAC last year.
Essentials
Another fund finance entrant
US bank Citizens is the latest to cater to GPs affected by a US regional banking crisis that shook the subscription lines market. Our colleagues at Private Funds CFO confirmed that Scott Aleali, who most recently worked at First Republic, has joined Citizens as head of private equity finance (registration required). This comes amid wider expansion plans, including the hire of 50 senior private bankers and related personnel.
“The bank failures earlier this year have created a gap in emerging and middle market private equity,” Eric Schuppenhauer, head of consumer lending, told PFCFO. “Our new private equity finance teams in New York and San Francisco will focus on expanding Citizens’ platform to support these firms in an entrepreneurial environment, with customised lending as well as treasury and cash management.”
PFCFO reported this month that The Huntington National Bank added 10 former Signature Bank staff to build a sub line lending programme. And Axos Bank hired Trevor Freeman, a former managing director at Signature, to build a fund finance team.
KKR’s ESG priorities
Asset-level action plans and climate risk evaluation are among the ESG priorities outlined in KKR’s Sustainability Report, released on Friday, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The firm considers ESG management to be an “essential part of long-term business success” and has outlined its 2023 asset class-specific priorities for ESG integration. Within PE, these are:
- “Expanding employee ownership” by “deepening and operationalising” programmes across the global PE portfolio
- Working alongside portfolio companies to develop ESG measurement and reporting procedure, including for each asset’s “unique set of material ESG topics”
- Developing “topic-specific toolkits” to help portfolio companies
- Encouraging companies to incorporate ESG factors into their exit strategies, particularly for IPOs
Dig deeper
Institution: New York City Police Pension Fund
Headquarters: New York, US
AUM: $47.9 billion
Allocation to alternatives: 10.08%
The New York City Police Pension Fund has committed $408 million to private equity, as revealed in its 20 June board meeting.
The largest of the commitments was $106.5 million slated for Platinum Equity Capital Partners VI. The buyout fund has a diversified focus in North America and Western Europe. Three funds – Lexington Capital Partners X, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XIV and Apax XI – received $90 million commitments.
The pension committed $31.5 million to KKR European Fund VI, which held its final close in March on $8 billion.
For more information on New York City Police Pension Fund, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
