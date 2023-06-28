Side Letter: NYSTRS’ $6bn sell-off; OTPP’s Asia boss; KKR’s ESG priorities

A lesson from NYSTRS

Side Letter caught up this week with a veteran banker who advises LPs on private fund portfolio disposals. According to the banker, 50 LPs have driven half of the total secondaries market’s deal volume over the last decade via repeated sales. In other words, a core group of institutional investors are systematically utilising the secondaries market as a liquidity provider for portfolio management or other reasons.

One of these LPs is New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, which is looking to sell a bundle of private fund interests worth around $6 billion, as our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). NYSTRS previously sold a portfolio in 2021-22 that was valued at about $2.6 billion and another in 2019.

In NYSTRS’ case, the pension wants to rebalance its portfolios and relieve overexposure to private equity, Buyouts noted. Others may consider sales to free up cash for re-ups, or to cut back on certain geographic regions. Whatever the reason, if more LPs decide to become repeat sellers, the secondaries market could be in for a sizeable growth spurt in the years ahead.

Regulation watch

This year is proving significant for private funds reform in the US. So much so that keeping track of what’s expected to happen, and when, can prove a little challenging. Fortunately, our colleagues at Regulatory Compliance Watch have been keeping tabs on this year’s regulatory calendar and have compiled this handy guide (registration required). Here are the most relevant events for our readers:

Regulation D and Form D amendments (October 2023). The proposed amendments being considered include updates to the “accredited investor” definition.

The proposed amendments being considered include updates to the “accredited investor” definition. Prohibition of conflicted practices for investment advisers that use certain technologies (October 2023). Potential proposed rules would address investment adviser conflicts “in the use of predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and similar technologies in connection with certain investor interactions”.

Potential proposed rules would address investment adviser conflicts “in the use of predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and similar technologies in connection with certain investor interactions”. Fund fee disclosure and reform (April 2024). Proposed changes to regulatory requirements relating to registered investment companies’ fees and fee disclosure are contemplated.

Private fund sponsors have been no stranger to the Commission’s rulemaking efforts of late with the recent adoption of amendments to Form PF. The documentation of compliance reviews now moves front and centre for October. The adoption of proposed Advisers Act rules to address lack of transparency, conflicts of interest and certain other matters involving sponsors are projected to be discussed in autumn. Rules related to SPACs also will be considered within the same timeframe.

ESG has generated a great deal of attention after the SEC proposed enhanced disclosures by sponsors and investment companies about their ESG practices in what the Commission characterises as an “evolving area of the asset management industry”. Commissioners will debate in October rules aimed at facilitating “enhanced disclosure of ESG issues to clients and shareholders”. Debate among the SEC commissioners on all the rules reflected on the agenda should prove intriguing as there is some disagreement among them on many of the issues.

Crane’s lift

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has named Bruce Crane head of Asia-Pacific, succeeding Hong Kong-based Ben Chan who retired this month, per a statement. Crane joined OTPP’s Singapore office in 2020 to lead the infrastructure and natural resources portfolio in Asia. Crane’s promotion comes after Private Equity International broke the news of a major APAC leadership overhaul, with former senior managing director Raju Ruparelia also leaving the organisation for other opportunities.

It is understood that the recent departures of Chan and Ruparelia are unrelated to OTPP’s recent shut down of its Asia-Pacific equity investment team in Hong Kong. According to its latest annual report, the institution made nine hires in APAC last year.

Essentials