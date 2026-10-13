PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Returns recalibration
In today's edition, Another major LP rethinks its PE allocation over return concerns; Japan continues to warm to GP stakes; EQT taps HIG in California.
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In today's edition, Another major LP rethinks its PE allocation over return concerns; Japan continues to warm to GP stakes; EQT taps HIG in California.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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