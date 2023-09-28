The State of Michigan Retirement Systems has approved four new private equity commitments.

Name: State of Michigan Retirement Systems

Headquarters: Lansing, US

AUM: $97.4 billion

Allocation to private equity: 23.3%

The State of Michigan Retirement Systems has revealed a fresh round of private equity commitments in its latest board meeting documents.

The Lansing-based pension made a $167.7 million commitment to CVC Capital Partners IX. The diversified buyout fund reached a final close on €26 billion in July.

A total of $150 million was allocated to Insight Partners XIII, and a further $125 million was committed to Genstar Capital Partners X. Genstar Capital also received a smaller $25 million commitment to Genstar Capital Partners XI Opportunities fund, a North America-based buyout fund.

