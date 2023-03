Strathclyde Pension partners with Corran Capital

Institution: Strathclyde Pension Fund

Headquarters: Glasgow, UK

AUM: £30 billion

Strathclyde Pension Fund has committed £20 million ($23.97 million; €22.49 million) to Corran Capital‘s latest environmental fund, according to the pension’s March investment committee meeting minutes.

The fund, Corran Environmental Fund II, will invest into clean energy and sustainability focused companies headquartered in the UK. Corran Capital was created following the exit of Gary Le Sueur from Scottish Equity Partners to focus on growth equity opportunities in the sustainability sector. While this is the first known commitment to Corran-managed funds, the pension has previously invested in Scottish Equity Partners’ funds including Scottish Equity Partners V (SEP V).

As illustrated below, Strathclyde Pension Fund typically makes commitments to private equity vehicles focused on Western Europe across a variety of sectors and strategies.

