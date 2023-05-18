WBCPF commits £40m to OETF

Name: Wandsworth Borough Council Pension Fund

Headquarters: London, UK

AUM: £2.9 billion

Wandsworth Borough Council Pension Fund has made a commitment of £40 million ($50 million; €46 million) to the Octopus Energy Transition Fund, according to a press release from the LP.

Launching this month, the renewable sector focused fund has a growth equity strategy that covers the Western Europe region. The £500 million vehicle is managed by Octopus Energy Generation, which is a part of Octopus Energy Group.

The London-based public pension fund has committed £80 million to energy transition strategies.

