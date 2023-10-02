7 pillars of value creation: M&A

M&A is a perennial value-creation lever and, in times of market dislocation, the opportunities to pick up bargains only increase. This tuck-in approach is particularly relevant in an environment where platform valuations remain notably high. Equally, from a value-creation perspective, mergers of equals can have transformative power.

“In times of uncertainty, there will always be winners and losers, and so there will be opportunities to consolidate markets through M&A,” says Selim Loukil, a managing director in the portfolio support group at Advent International. “There are also opportunities to grow through adjacencies or to create market leaders through mergers of equals, as we have recently done in the chemicals space.”

Hugh Lloyd Ellis, leader of PwC’s private equity business in the UK, underscores the potential for buy-and-build platforms that have access to balance sheet cash or existing facilities: “There is a real opportunity to consolidate fragmented markets where smaller operators may be struggling due to the economic environment. We are also seeing appetite for transformational acquisitions. A recent survey we carried out found that 40 percent of CEOs don’t believe their business will be economically viable in 10 years based on its current course, so I think we will see more of these transformational acquisitions as a means of futureproofing assets.”

M&A can also help build out services for clients, according to Lewis Bantin, a partner at ECI Partners. He points to former portfolio company, technology services business Content+Cloud, as an example of this.

“There is still value potential to be found in acquisitions,” explains Bantin. “Platforms may be expensive, but acquisitions made through those platforms can be a little cheaper. Acquisitions can also enable you to take on different types of risk. For example, the degree of client concentration at Sipcom [a unified collaboration and communications provider], which was acquired by Content+Cloud in the year before we exited, would probably have made it challenging as a standalone private equity investment, but the deal worked in the context of the group.

“M&A is certainly a powerful value-creation lever in terms of consolidation, as well as the acquisition of new capabilities or entry into new markets. Moneypenny [an ECI-backed outsourced communications provider], for example, has made several acquisitions in the US and is actively pursuing more.”

Accelerating growth

Chris Mauss, a senior asset class manager at Partners Group, says add-ons remain a powerful means to accelerate business transformation: “This can take the form of very targeted acquisitions to provide new market access or new capabilities for the portfolio company. It can also consist of a broad platform consolidation strategy in industries that are still fragmented and where a portfolio company can expand its leadership position. Most benefits of add-on acquisitions remain intact in the current environment, as they typically relate to commercial and cost synergies that are structural in nature.”

64% LPs that say buy-and-build investments have outperformed organic growth-focused investments Source: Coller Capital’s Global Private Equity Barometer: Summer 2023

Last year, for example, Partners Group portfolio company Rovensa, a provider of inputs for sustainable agriculture, acquired Cosmocel, which expanded its agricultural bio-solutions product segment and increased its access to the North American market.

“Ultimately,” Mauss says, “the success of an add-on strategy will depend on successful integration. Add-on acquisitions can also unlock value through multiple arbitrage, where a platform company is more valuable than smaller acquisition targets. Recent market dislocations have actually increased that gap in certain cases, making buy-and-build strategies more accretive for private equity owners.

“Unfortunately, this has also caused some headwinds, as portfolio companies will need access to competitive financing facilities to maximise returns on add-on acquisitions. A more limited access to debt financing can prevent companies from raising enough capital to pursue such acquisitions or can increase the cost of capital, thereby causing certain opportunities to be less value accretive. Our capital markets team has been instrumental over the past 18 months in positioning some of our platform companies… to proactively tap financing markets when favourable windows opened.”