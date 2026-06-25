PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
A sub line for a material world
In the niche world of sustainability-linked fund finance, EQT has secured a facility that suits an era where materiality and impact matter.
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In the niche world of sustainability-linked fund finance, EQT has secured a facility that suits an era where materiality and impact matter.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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