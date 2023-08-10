Biden’s tech crackdown is another blow for Chinese PE

A diminishing pool of potential targets and the threat to existing portfolio valuations could make US LPs even more cautious about investing in China.

China’s private equity and venture capital market received another blow on Thursday following news that President Biden had signed an executive order that will prohibit or restrict US investment into Chinese businesses linked to high-tech investments.

Biden cited a “national emergency” over US investments that may accelerate the development of sensitive technologies in “countries that develop them to counter United States and allied capabilities”. The order, which targets semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum information tech, will also require companies to notify the government about certain other types of deals in China.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce criticised the move, which it said “seriously deviates from the principles of market economy and fair competition” and “disrupts the security” of the global supply chain.

China’s PE market was already attempting to navigate a difficult fundraising environment as a result of escalating geopolitical tensions and uncertainties around regulation. Greater China’s share of APAC fundraising shrank to 24 percent in 2022 – a 15-year low; its share of deal value fell to 31 percent – a nine-year low, per Bain & Co.

LPs have also been seeking greater clarity and certainty over their future China exposure in Asia-Pacific private markets strategies, and some Chinese GPs have been exploring new markets to allay these concerns (albeit with mixed results).

It’s not yet clear the extent to which this order will impact US dealmaking in the market, which was already way down: the value of US PE investments into China declined last year to $7 billion from $28.9 billion, and the number of deals dropped about 40 percent to 208, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That said, the technology, media and telecommunications sector accounted for 97 M&A transactions and funding rounds with US involvement, worth about $3.59 billion, last year.

There’s also “no indication” as to whether this will impact existing investments, Elyn Xing, a Hong Kong-based partner at Goodwin, tells Private Equity International. It may, however, “impact the future valuation/exits opportunities of such investments”, she added.

Of course, this latest development wasn’t wholly unexpected given the rhetoric and regulatory actions that have preceded it. As Goodwin’s Xing notes, clients have “already been aware of the possibilities for this”.

Still, a diminishing pool of potential targets and the escalating threat of regulatory intervention having a detrimental impact to existing or future portfolios are likely to make LPs that had already been rethinking – or reducing – their exposure to the market grow even more cautious.

– Katrina Lau contributed to this report