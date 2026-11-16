Brightmind’s secret sauce is active product engagement
The cybersecurity VC, which is raising its Fund II, sees rising valuations for seed and Series A round based on large generalist funds moving into earlier-stage deals.
The cybersecurity VC, which is raising its Fund II, sees rising valuations for seed and Series A round based on large generalist funds moving into earlier-stage deals.
Zacua’s oversubscribed Fund II is all-in on automating construction worksites
12 November 2026 · 5 mins read
NVP Capital holds first close on Fund III to back companies in critical industries
11 November 2026 · 4 mins read