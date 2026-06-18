PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Charterhouse surpasses €1.5bn target for latest flagship
The firm is said to be eyeing a final close for Charterhouse Capital Partners XII after the summer.
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The firm is said to be eyeing a final close for Charterhouse Capital Partners XII after the summer.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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