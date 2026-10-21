Chimney Rock-backed Aeromax adds California aerospace components maker Loutech
Loutech makes tight-tolerance electrical interconnects and fluid connectors for the commercial and military aerospace market.
Loutech makes tight-tolerance electrical interconnects and fluid connectors for the commercial and military aerospace market.
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