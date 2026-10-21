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Sopris Capital folds ex-Bayer unit Blackford Analysis into Azra AI

Blackford Analysis offers more than 130 AI applications from more than 45 vendors through a single, vendor-neutral medical imaging platform.

ByPE Hub Staff
21 October 20262 mins read
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