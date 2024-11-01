CPP Investments loses APAC PE head Su
Su, who was also chairperson of the Asia private equity committee and a member of the institution’s global leadership team, left on 31 October.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Su, who was also chairperson of the Asia private equity committee and a member of the institution’s global leadership team, left on 31 October.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination