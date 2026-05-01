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Emerging managers face a new barbell effect
Fundraising remains a challenge for plenty of new firms, but there are glimmers of hope for the PE ecosystem yet.
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Fundraising remains a challenge for plenty of new firms, but there are glimmers of hope for the PE ecosystem yet.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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