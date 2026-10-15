PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
EQT expects another 12-15 months of fundraising for latest flagship
Launched in June 2025, EQT XI has so far raised at least €11.5bn of its €23bn target, according to CEO Per Franzén.
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Launched in June 2025, EQT XI has so far raised at least €11.5bn of its €23bn target, according to CEO Per Franzén.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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