GTCR closes flagship fund

GTCR have announced a final close on $11.5 billion for the GTCR Fund XIV in a recent press release.

The fund surpassed the initial target of $9.25 billion as well as the $7.9 billion that was raised for the predecessor fund in 2020. Investors in the fund include public and corporate pensions, global endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions.

The buyout fund, like its predecessor, will invest in the business and financial services, TMT and healthcare sectors.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal adviser to GTCR

