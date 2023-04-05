The US pension fund has backed several new vehicles.

Institution: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Oak Brook, United States

AUM: $50.4 billion

Allocation to Private Equity: 9.79%

The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has revealed $207 million in new commitments towards private equity vehicles.

The fund committed up to $75 million in aggregate to Khosla Ventures Fund VIII, Khosla Ventures Seed F and Khosla Ventures Opportunity II. All three funds are managed by Khosla Ventures of Menlo Park, California.

It also committed up to $72 million to Inflexion Partnership Capital Fund III, a buyout fund managed by UK-based Inflexion Private Equity Partners.

Lastly, it put forward $60 million in aggregate funding for Mayfield Fund XVII and Mayfield Select III.

