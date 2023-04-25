ILPA to establish European outpost in London

The Institutional Limited Partners Association seeks to be a 'stronger voice for LPs in Europe' with its third office globally, says board chair Alison Nankivell.

The Institutional Limited Partners Association is set to open an office in London by the end of the year, it revealed at its European Summit on Tuesday.

The London outpost will be the industry body’s third outside of its headquarters in Washington, DC and Toronto.

“Being on the ground in London will allow ILPA to accelerate its work on behalf of LPs in Europe… ILPA can [have] a stronger voice for LPs in Europe,” said ILPA board chair Alison Nankivell at ILPA Summit Europe.

“You can also expect more responsiveness from ILPA to regulatory issues and affairs and market practices… more engagement on the ground,” she added.

ILPA will transfer one team member to London later this year and expects to have a head of London shortly after.

“ILPA’s membership continues to expand globally, and we’re bringing our events, education and advocacy to meet LPs and industry partners where they are,” ILPA CEO Jennifer Choi said. “Although we’ll be engaging in person in more than a dozen countries by year’s end, we’re very excited about having a permanent home among members, partners and industry players headquartered here in Europe.”

ILPA represents more than 600 LP institutions and 7,000 LP professionals across more than 50 countries; a quarter of that membership is in Europe, according to the statement.

A European advisory council will advise ILPA on the programmes and resources it will offer to members in the region. The council will be composed of senior executives from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, PSP Investments, Sampension and Peugeot Invest, and will be chaired by Joe Topley, a director at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.