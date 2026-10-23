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Meet the family: PPC is sticking to what it knows best

The firm that started out as part of the Pritzker family wealth fund has carved out a niche partnering with other family-focused businesses.

ByAlfie Crooks
10 hours ago3 mins read
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FundraisingManagersUSFamily OfficesFeaturedMid-market
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