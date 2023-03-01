MSRPS releases 2023 PE pacing plan

MSRPS aims to reduce its annual private equity commitment range this year.

Name: Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

Headquarters: Baltimore, US

AUM: $62.92 billion

Allocation to private equity: 21.4%

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System has outlined its private equity pacing plan for 2023, according to materials from the system’s 21 February 2023 investment committee meeting.

Highlights include:

MSRPS aims to reduce its annual private equity commitment range between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in order to reach its policy allocation of 16 percent.

The pension system will concentrate its portfolio by working with 14 to 18 fund managers every year.

MSRPS seeks to reduce its commitment amounts towards large buyout funds to combat overallocation. Meanwhile, it will selectively increase ticket sizes to high-performing small and mid buyout managers.

The public pension aims to form new relationships with venture capital and growth equity managers while maintaining its portfolio of emerging managers.

The pension fund will source more co-investments from its existing manager hires.

In 2022, Maryland SRPS committed $2.41 billion to private equity funds, including secondaries strategies. The pension system’s recent private equity commitments feature predominantly North America-focused debt vehicles. These include:

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System allocates 21.4 percent of its portfolio to private equity strategies, amounting to $13.46 billion in capital. The system’s private equity portfolio is managed by Hamilton Lane, a US-based investment consultant.

