NYC Employees’ pension system considers secondaries for legacy portfolio

The agency with oversight of New York City’s five public pension systems says staff constraints could limit future plans to make smaller commitments to more managers.

New York City Employees’ Retirement System is considering selling a legacy, “run-off” portfolio of stakes in private equity funds that is dragging down the system’s investment performance.

But, timing could be an issue as many sellers in today’s market are having to contend with buyers demanding discounts to net asset value, even as GPs continue to hold assets at only slight discounts. On average, secondaries market professionals are seeing discounts of around 15 percent, sources have told affiliate title Buyouts recently.

Recently, Washington State Investment Board pulled back on a proposed secondaries sale after receiving bids that came in too low.

The $79.9 billion system wants to hire an adviser to assist in a potential secondaries sale, according to Eneasz Kadziela, the head of private equity for the Bureau of Asset Management for the New York City Comptroller’s Office.

Kadziela spoke during the New York City Employee’s investment committee meeting on 19 October. Buyouts watched a webcast of this meeting.

Kadziela said staff would discuss the secondaries sale in conjunction with the system’s annual plan. He said the sale would focus on the system’s “run-off” private equity portfolio.

“We’ve had a primary and run-off portfolio delineated for some time. The run-off portfolio continues to drag but our efforts have been focused on a smaller subset of primary managers, which is where we are committing more capital to,” Kadziela said.

Bureau of Asset Management chief investment officer Steve Meier said “the timing of the secondaries initiative may not be great because of the wide ask-bid spread”.

The secondaries discussion was part of the Bureau of Asset Management’s proposed review of its operations, which would include a discussion of staff levels and organisational structure.

The Bureau of Asset Management oversees investment portfolios for New York City’s five pension systems, which also include Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York, New York City Police Pension Fund, New York City Fire Department Pension Fund and New York City Board of Education Retirement System.

During the discussion, Meier said a few of the pension systems under the bureau’s purview indicated they would like to make smaller commitments for better potential diversification and outcomes. But staff constraints could impede the ability to implement this plan.

Meier said the staff right now has the capacity to look at 15-20 possible private equity commitments annually. Adding in smaller pledges may result in another 5-10 deals staff would have to consider.

“It’s a lot of work. It takes the same amount of due diligence. It’s a question of staffing and if we are organised properly to do what the plans have asked for,” Meier said.

Pension system staff shortages and administrative constraints – or “LP fatigue” – have contributed to LPs slimming down the number of managers who earn commitments, Buyouts reported.