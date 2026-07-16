PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
PE benchmarking is due for an upgrade
The wide range of methods used by the world's largest LPs shows the industry has yet to reach a consensus on how performance should be measured.
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The wide range of methods used by the world's largest LPs shows the industry has yet to reach a consensus on how performance should be measured.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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