PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
‘Self-liquidating’ helps Arctos make a $6.2bn GP financing debut
The Keystone strategy is expected to remain relevant across fundraising cycles, managing partner Ian Charles and partner Charlie Tingue tell PEI.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The Keystone strategy is expected to remain relevant across fundraising cycles, managing partner Ian Charles and partner Charlie Tingue tell PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination