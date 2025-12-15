Side Letter: Bridging the Gulf
How to raise capital from Gulf investors; the war for secondaries talent shows no sign of abating; China shows further evidence of a fundraising thaw.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
How to raise capital from Gulf investors; the war for secondaries talent shows no sign of abating; China shows further evidence of a fundraising thaw.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination