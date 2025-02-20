Side Letter: Insight’s cyberattack
Insight's recent cyberattack underscores the rising threat posed to GPs and LPs alike. Plus: a McKinsey report finds signs of a dealmaking revival. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
Insight's recent cyberattack underscores the rising threat posed to GPs and LPs alike. Plus: a McKinsey report finds signs of a dealmaking revival. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination