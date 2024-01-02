Side Letter: PE newcomers

PE newcomers

Emerging managers will no doubt be hoping 2024 delivers an easier fundraising environment than its predecessor. In the interest of maximum visibility, our colleagues at Buyouts published an updated list in December of some interesting young firms in market this year (registration required). The list – which, it should be noted, is subjective – is well worth bookmarking for any investor that has or will have the capacity and appetite to form new GP relationships in 2024. Here are a few that caught Side Letter’s eye:

Crosspoint Capital: Formed in 2019 by ex-Symantec executives, California-headquartered Crosspoint is seeking $1.5 billion for its second fund targeting cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software businesses.

Lone View Capital: Founded in 2022 by Rishi Chandna, a former managing director at Golden Gate, Los Angeles-headquartered Lone View is seeking $925 million for its tech-focused debut fund.

HarbourView Equity: Ex-Morgan Stanley executive Sherrese Clarke Soares launched New Jersey-based HarbourView in 2021, which is seeking up to $1 billion to acquire royalty-producing sound recording, music publishing and composition assets.

The Newcastle Network: Formed in 2020 by former L Catterton managing director Chris Casgar, the Newcastle Network is targeting $200 million for a vehicle pursuing control investments in consumer products and services.

Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 study found that 36 percent of LP respondents are either more or just as likely to invest in new managers over the next 12 months – a 10 percentage point drop from the previous year’s survey. “Although there is no single formula for success when raising a debut fund, we’ve found that managers who have a well-defined strategy – often even more specific than a general sector specialisation, have strong team continuity, and that target a reasonable fund size relative to their historical investment activity – tend to get the most traction in the market,” Ryan Schlitt, chief executive of Aviditi Advisors, told PEI at the time.

Kim’s next move

Late last month came the news that the $37.5 billion Texas Municipal Retirement System had tapped Yup Kim as its next chief investment officer. Kim, who was most recently head of investments for PE at the California Public Employees Retirement System, will join the Austin-headquartered institution on 15 January, per a statement. Kim is replacing Dave Hunter, who is retiring.

The Yale graduate, who speaks six languages and spends his spare time giving guest lectures for a PE course at Harvard Business School, has risen through the ranks of the PE industry within a relatively short period of time. He joined the Alaska Permanent Fund in 2016 as a senior portfolio manager and, as part of a two-person team with former colleague Steve Moseley, was described by one GP as a PE “rock star”, per a 2018 profile of APFC by PEI. Kim later helped lead CalPERS’ PE programme across all functions, including strategy and team management, as well as primary, secondaries and co-investment opportunities globally.

In PEI‘s 2020 list of Future 40 investors, Kim was noted for demonstrating a nimbleness that is “rare in LPs”. At TMRS, it would not be unexpected to see him focus on co-investments – an area he believes LPs should be “proactive about” when building successful programmes, Kim told PEI in an interview last year. Acting on co-investments becomes an “active, ongoing series of diligence” that can deepen and strengthen a relationship with the highest-conviction partners, he added.

It also appears that Kim will have room to manoeuvre. TMRS has an 11.6 percent actual allocation to PE against a 13 percent target, according to PEI data. This in theory leaves the pension in a fairly enviable position relative to its peers, many of which have been struggling with overexposure to the asset class over the past year or two.

Sovereign stats

Global Sovereign Wealth Funds this morning published its 2024 annual report. Here are some key findings:

State-owned investors’ (including sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds and central banks) AUM rose about 7 percent to $11.2 trillion in 2023.

Last year welcomed five new SWFs, including the Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund, Hong Kong’s HKIC and entrants in Pakistan, Kosovo and Mozambique.

Though sovereign deployment in private markets and long-term equities fell 21 percent to $123.8 billion across 317 deals in 2023, this remained the second-highest year in terms of amount invested.

Saudi’s PIF, Abu Dhabi’s ADIA, Mubadala and ADQ, and Qatar’s QIA were again the most active dealmakers globally, deploying a collective $68 billion in 2023. PIF led the pack with $31.5 billion invested across 48 deals.

Sovereign investors made at least 40 exits in 2023, down from 60 in 2022 and 45 in 2021.

