Side Letter: PE’s senior shake-ups

All change

The start of the year has seen a raft of high-profile people moves and new hires. Here’s what you need to know:

Partners Group

Teppei Kawai, head of Japan at Partners Group, has stepped down from his role, our colleagues at PERE reported last week (registration required). Kawai left the firm at the end of December, according to LinkedIn. His departure came less than a year after his arrival in April 2023 as managing director, head of client solutions in Japan and head of Partners Group’s Tokyo office. Kawai was previously head of client and product solutions for Japan at Apollo Global Management. While Kawai has left Partners Group to pursue other interests, his role is being covered by the firm’s Asia chairman Kevin Lu. A permanent replacement for Kawai will be appointed in due course, according to a spokesperson from the group.

OTPP

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan on Friday disclosed a string of promotions in its senior leadership team. Stephen McLennan, who has been acting head of investments following the September departure of former CIO Ziad Hindo, is now CIO for asset allocation. He will be responsible for the C$249.8 billion ($185.8 billion; €170 billion) pension’s overall asset mix and will manage portfolio risk, as well as its governance and investment practices.

Gillian Brown, meanwhile, is now CIO for public and private investments. In this role, she will lead investments in equities; infrastructure and natural resources; venture and growth; real estate; and capital markets. Brown most recently led OTPP’s total fund management department.

Jonathan Hausman has been appointed chief strategy officer. Hausman joined the pension in 2004 and previously led its alternative investments and global tactical asset allocation departments before taking charge of its global investment strategy in 2017. His new role will involve overseeing OTPP’s sustainable investing activities in addition to his responsibilities with the GIS unit, which assesses opportunities relating to geopolitics, sustainability and technology.

BlackRock

BlackRock has unveiled a number of high-profile personnel changes in Asia-Pacific. Susan Chan has been named head of the region, succeeding Rachel Lord, who has relocated to London as head of international, per a statement. Chan joined the firm in 2013, first as head of iShares capital markets and products in Asia and then, most recently, deputy head of Asia-Pacific, head of Greater China, and head of trading, liquidity and lending for Asia-Pacific.

Head of Australasia Andrew Landman and head of North Asia Hiroyuki Shimizu will succeed Chan as deputy heads of Asia-Pacific. BlackRock has also named Asia-Pacific head of wealth James Raby as chief operating officer in Asia, while Hua Fan will serve as head of China. Fua was formerly general manager of its majority-owned China asset management unit and replaces Tony Tang, who joined Citadel Securities last year.

Blackstone

Sticking with the region, Blackstone has disclosed plans to expand its PE business in Singapore. A spokesperson tells Side Letter that Blackstone plans to double its PE team in Singapore over the next two years, bringing its total in that market to six or seven professionals. The decision comes as Blackstone moves into a new office in Singapore, per a statement.

Managing director Aravind Krishnan, who has been with the firm for 11 years and was previously based in Mumbai, will be relocated to Singapore to lead the expanding team.

Doubling down on Singapore allows Blackstone to capture more deals in Southeast Asia and be closer to LPs in the region, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices and individual investors, Asia PE business head Amit Dixit told Reuters. “Domiciling businesses in Singapore has really accelerated post-covid… Even if the business may be in India, China, Korea or even a global business, they will have headquarters in Singapore.”

The bottom line: That so many of these changes have occurred in Asia-Pacific feels significant. Case in point: Apollo is winding down its Asia-Pacific real estate team (per PERE); Carlyle is disbanding its China credit team (per PEI); and OTPP has seen a major shake up to its regional leadership team (also per PEI). This blend of expansions (see also: StepStone, which launched a Singapore office this week) and reductions seems to indicate that organisations and individuals are either using the region’s headwinds to lean into new opportunities, or are deciding to cut their losses.

Digital differentiation

Digitalisation is proving a key differentiator for PE managers targeting private wealth capital. Unlike institutional investors, private wealth clients seeking private market exposure often lack tools to manage capital calls, distributions and other administrative processes. Therefore, proper technology set-ups are integral for any funds accessing, or looking to access, the private wealth channel. That was one takeaway from Evercore’s State of the Market 2024 report, which Side Letter has seen exclusively. The report features trend analysis from more than 20 PE market participants.

“Fund managers can provide institutional investors with customised pitch books, arrange one-on-one meetings and spend hours handling follow-up calls,” said iCapital’s head of international, Marco Bizzozero, and head of private asset research and model portfolios, Kunal Shah, in the report. “However, this approach is not scalable in the fragmented wealth management channel.”

Such tech infrastructure may include mobile platforms for individual investors, educational videos for financial advisers, or even a secondaries marketplace for investors to buy and sell PE fund interests, Louis Flamand, chief investment officer at the French PE specialist Altaroc, added in the report. So quickly has the universe of tech solutions in this space proliferated that last year PEI put together this handy guide detailing the differences in their offerings.

“[The] private equity retail revolution has faced multifaceted challenges,” Flamand wrote. “For retail investors, this means access to opportunities. For funds of funds managing their capital, it has meant ensuring internal competence across investment decision making, marketing to and [the] education of investors, regulatory understanding, and management and digital capabilities.”

Digital tools can also streamline the subscription process for private wealth investors, according to Natasha Nankivell and Peter Lyneham, two executives at Global Alternative Funds, an Australia-based firm that provides individual investors access to alternative managers. Reviewing legal documents, negotiating side letters with managers and translating foreign tax statements have historically been a “cumbersome” process for high-net-worth and family office investors, they said. “The rise of technology to assist in these processes has been an important first step in the democratisation of alternatives.”

