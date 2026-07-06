PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Software steals
A $67bn pension is hunting for software bargains; CVC nearly doubles its mid-market target; How much transparency is too much transparency?
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
A $67bn pension is hunting for software bargains; CVC nearly doubles its mid-market target; How much transparency is too much transparency?
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination