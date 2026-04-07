PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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Size matters for the specialists
In an active market, GP stakes investors are differentiating themselves by homing in on private markets firms of particular sizes.
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In an active market, GP stakes investors are differentiating themselves by homing in on private markets firms of particular sizes.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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