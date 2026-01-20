Tokenisation is ‘perfect product’ for semi-liquids – Moonfare founder
The conversion of fund stakes into tradable digital securities will allow more individual investors to access all types of private equity funds, Steffen Pauls tells PEI.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The conversion of fund stakes into tradable digital securities will allow more individual investors to access all types of private equity funds, Steffen Pauls tells PEI.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination