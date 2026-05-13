PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Verdane back in market with lower mid-market fund
The Oslo-headquartered firm is eyeing a €1.6bn fundraise for Europe-focused Edda IV, more than double what it sought for its predecessor.
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The Oslo-headquartered firm is eyeing a €1.6bn fundraise for Europe-focused Edda IV, more than double what it sought for its predecessor.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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