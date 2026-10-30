Water Street and JLL Partners’ Eversana announces acquisition of London’s Estima Scientific
Estima Scientific is a health economics and outcomes research company that pairs specialist consulting with proprietary AI-powered software.
Estima Scientific is a health economics and outcomes research company that pairs specialist consulting with proprietary AI-powered software.
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