Private Equity LogoPEI Private Equity
Deals

Water Street and JLL Partners’ Eversana announces acquisition of London’s Estima Scientific

Estima Scientific is a health economics and outcomes research company that pairs specialist consulting with proprietary AI-powered software.

ByPE Hub Staff
4 hours ago1 min read
LinkedInXEmail
DealsEuropeNorth AmericaUKUSWestern EuropeBriefs
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

motif
Read more