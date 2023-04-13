APF unveils new private equity commitments

The Alaska Permanent Fund has made $195m in commitments across seven different private equity vehicles.

Institution: Alaska Permanent Fund

Headquarters: Juneau, US

AUM: $78.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 19.48%

The Alaska Permanent Fund has made $195 million in commitments across seven different private equity vehicles.

The largest of these commitments included a $50 million commitment to TA XV, a multi-regional growth equity fund managed by TA Associates and a $40 million commitment to GTCR XIV, a diversified buyout fund with a North American focus.

As of 30 January, 19.48 percent of the Alaska Permanent Funds portfolio is allocated to private equity.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including contacts, allocation strategies and fund investments.